Back To School Shopping this Tax Free Weekend for Texas and Arkansas

Back to school shopping is always a little stressful for parents, especially this year with the rising cost of gas and food. Each year several states across the US provide shoppers with a Tax Free Weekend Experience on several back to school essential items. This is a great way to help save money while stocking up your family for everything they need this school year. Both Texas and Arkansas are participating in the Tax Free Weekend event beginning Saturday, August 6th-Sunday, August 7th and ending at midnight on Sunday.

For a COMPLETE List of Qualifying items available this tax free weekend please visit: comptroller.texas.gov and dfa.arkasnas.gov