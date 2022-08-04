Travel Information Center to Hold Safety Event for Motorists

Advertisement

Texarkana’s Travel Information Center will host a safety event this Friday, Aug. 5, to educate everyone traveling through Texas about the importance of safety on our roadways.

The event, to be held from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., will educate travelers about the dangers of distracted and impaired driving, work zone safety and proper car seat use. Information on reporting suspected human trafficking will also be available.

Interactive games, including impairment goggles, will be featured to encourage safe driving habits. Impairment goggles provide a visual experience about the dangers and realities of drunk driving. A rollover convincer will also be on display to show motorists what can really happen in a crash when seat belts are not properly worn.

Most crashes are preventable, and driver education is part of the Texas Department of Transportation’s goal to end the streak of daily deaths on Texas roadways. There hasn’t been a deathless day on Texas roads since November 7, 2000. #EndTheStreakTX is a social media, grassroots and word-of-mouth effort to encourage safe driving habits.

