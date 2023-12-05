Bail At $1M For Man Accused Of Shooting Woman In House With 6 Kids Inside

Sponsor

TEXARKANA, Texas–Bail has been set at $1 million for a man accused of killing a woman in September following a verbal dispute in mid-September at a house in the 3800 block of Alexander Ave.

Rodney Jerel Lindley, 41, faces five to 99 years or life in a Texas prison if convicted of murder in the Sept. 13 death of 30-year-old Mercedes Young. Lindley had been wanted in the case until his arrest last week.

Young was allegedly staying at a house owned by a relative who was incarcerated in a nearby jurisdiction, so she could help care for her children, according to a probable cause affidavit. Lindley was reportedly living in the home as well and in a dating relationship with Young’s relative.

A witness who was with Young during the day before the shooting, told investigators with the Texarkana Texas Police Dept. that she and Young were on their way back to the Alexander Ave. house when she received a call from her children. About half way through the call, Young allegedly changed her tone and had a heated discussion with someone the witness speculated was Lindley based on what they were saying about the children.

When Young arrived back at the house, she and Lindley, who was outside, allegedly began arguing and calling each other names before Young went into the house. Lindley allegedly followed her and the arguing continued, until there was a loud noise “and the arguing stopped,” according to the affidavit.

After the witness heard the noise, she entered the house and found Young suffering from a gunshot wound but “still moving” on the bathroom floor with her two children there “in a panic.”

Lindley allegedly left the house with four of six children who had been inside at the time of the gunplay. He allegedly told the witness to call 911 and allegedly said something along the lines of “she caused this” before driving away.

The two children who remained in the house were Young’s and their ages are not identified in court records.

Responding officers immediately began rendering aid to Young until an ambulance arrived, however, she died of her injury at a local hospital that night. Lindley is currently being held in the Bowie County jail.