Norma Taylor

Sponsor

Norma Cleo Saxon Taylor went home to be with the Lord, December 3, 2023. She was born in DeKalb, Texas to Clarence and Ola Saxon on July 17, 1927.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband of 69 years Ray Taylor, daughter Gail Horn, siblings Mary Provence, Virginia Cameron, Ann Sheridan, Barbara Snider, and George Saxon.

She is survived by her brother Clarence Ray Saxon; children Pam Smith of Maud, Texas, Norman (Nadine) Taylor of Maud, Texas, and Jeannie (Ricky Jones) Tittle of Maud, Texas; nine grandchildren; seventeen great-grandchildren; one great great-grandson; along with a number of relatives and friends.

The funeral service will be held on Friday, December 8, 2023, graveside at Chapelwood Memorial Garden at 2:00 PM with Brother Shannon Doyen officiating. The family will receive friends Thursday, December 7, 2023, at Chapelwood Funeral Home from 6:00PM to 8:00 PM.

