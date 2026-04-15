SPONSOR

Bail At Half Million For Man Accused Of Sexually Abusing 9-Year-Old

TEXARKANA, Texas–A New Boston man is being held in the Bowie County jail

with bail set at $500,000 in connection with the alleged sexual abuse of a

9-year-old girl.

Alex Bloyd, 32, who is related to the girl, allegedly abused her multiple

times when the two of them were present at the homes of family members,

according to a probable cause affidavit filed this week.

SPONSOR

The most recent instance of abuse allegedly occurred earlier this month

when the girl was spending the night at a relative’s home in New Boston.

Bloyd allegedly entered a bedroom where the girl was sleeping with an older

female relative and began touching her genital area over her clothing, the

affidavit said.

When the girl awoke, Bloyd allegedly told her, “Shh,” as he continued to

touch her, the affidavit said.

Other instances of abuse allegedly occurred at residences in Bowie County

in 2025. Bloyd allegedly touched the girl inappropriately under her

clothing as she slept on a couch with a sibling and once when she was

sleeping alone on a couch.

If convicted of sexual assault of a child under 14, Bloyd faces five to 99

years or life in prison.

The case has been assigned to 202nd District Judge John Tidwell.