Bail At Half Million For Man Accused Of Sexually Abusing 9-Year-Old
TEXARKANA, Texas–A New Boston man is being held in the Bowie County jail
with bail set at $500,000 in connection with the alleged sexual abuse of a
9-year-old girl.
Alex Bloyd, 32, who is related to the girl, allegedly abused her multiple
times when the two of them were present at the homes of family members,
according to a probable cause affidavit filed this week.
The most recent instance of abuse allegedly occurred earlier this month
when the girl was spending the night at a relative’s home in New Boston.
Bloyd allegedly entered a bedroom where the girl was sleeping with an older
female relative and began touching her genital area over her clothing, the
affidavit said.
When the girl awoke, Bloyd allegedly told her, “Shh,” as he continued to
touch her, the affidavit said.
Other instances of abuse allegedly occurred at residences in Bowie County
in 2025. Bloyd allegedly touched the girl inappropriately under her
clothing as she slept on a couch with a sibling and once when she was
sleeping alone on a couch.
If convicted of sexual assault of a child under 14, Bloyd faces five to 99
years or life in prison.
The case has been assigned to 202nd District Judge John Tidwell.