Bail set at $500,000 for men accused of capital murder in Feb. 3 shooting

Bail has been set at $500,000 for two men accused in the fatal shooting of a Texarkana, Ark., man earlier this month.

Keanu White, 22, and Jucquian Tyson, 23, are accused in the death of 23-year-old Phillip Lee. Lee was found suffering from three gunshot wounds in front of his residence at the Village South Apartments in Texarkana, Ark., on the morning of Feb. 3. He died that afternoon in a local hospital.

According to a probable cause affidavit, investigators believe Lee had been in possession of $3,000 to $4,000 and that the money was stolen from him after he was shot. Lee was shot in his left wrist, his side and in the chest.

White and Tyson were brought for initial court appearances Wednesday afternoon in Miller County. District Judge Wren Autrey set bail for each man at $500,000.

If convicted of capital murder, White and Tyson face life without parole or death by lethal injection. They are scheduled to appear in court next month. Both men are being held in the Miller County jail.

Court records show that White was placed on a five-year probation for robbery in October. Chief Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Chuck Black filed a motion to revoke White’s probation Friday.

At the time of the shooting, Tyson was free on a $100,000 bond on a robbery he was arrested for in Miller County last April. A motion to revoke Tyson’s bond in that case was granted Friday by Circuit Judge Kirk Johnson. Both White and Tyson and being held in the Miller County jail.

