Wanda Lucile Whitehead

Wanda Whitehead, age 76 of New Boston, Texas passed away January 4, 2022. Mrs. Whitehead was born July 8, 1945 in New Boston, Texas. She was retired from Bowie County where she worked as a payroll clerk and is preceded in death by her husband Harry Whitehead a grandson, Gaige Whitehead and a son in law, Joe David Johnston.

She is survived by her son, Chris Whitehead, daughter, Stacey Johnston, a sister, JoDelle and husband Lonzo Roberts, grandchildren, several great grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

Private services were held Thursday, January 6, 2022 and interment will be in Read Hill Cemetery, New Boston, Texas under the direction of Bates Rolf Funeral Home, New Boston, Texas.

