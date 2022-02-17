Beyond the Badge of TXK: Continuing to Serve our Community

Advertisement

Jade Bredenberg, President of Beyond the Badge of TXK, has been working diligently with her team to continue to support, encourage, and provide information to help our police, first responders, and their families around the Texarkana area. In the last few months Beyond the Badge of TXK held their annual golf tournament, delivered goodies to our officers in September for National Police Officer Day, and for National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day on January 9th, Beyond the Badge was able to deliver goodies to over 300 officers in various departments.

In the next few months Beyond the Badge is gearing up for National Police Week in March, and they are preparing for their annual golf tournament. The annual golf tournament will be held on June 18th at the Texarkana Golf Ranch.

“One of the best things that has happened in the last year, is that we were able to provide financial support for one of our local law enforcement families to receive therapy. We are trying to focus on the mental health aspect that impacts law enforcement families, and we hope in the future to be able to raise enough funds to open a separate bank account to help with more mental help for other law enforcement families throughout the Texarkana area,” said Bredenberg.

Beyond the Badge is a new organization in Texarkana created to support, strengthen, and encourage the Blue family. They are dedicated to supporting law enforcement spouses, promoting volunteerism, and charity within the law enforcement community. To learn more about Beyond the Badge of TXK visit their Facebook page here!