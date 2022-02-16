Resume Writing and Interview Skills Workshop to be held at UA Hope

Advertisement



The University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana Career Advising Department is holding a short one-hour course to help individuals improve resume writing skills, job interview skills, employer insights, and how to dress for success. This course aims to help prepare students and job seekers for the next steps in attaining jobs.

The free course will be held at the UA-Hope Rapert Library Computer Lab on February 23, 2022, at noon. The course is open to all UAHT students and the public.

For more information, contact Emmanuel Dixon at 870-722-8119 or william.dixon@uaht.edu.

