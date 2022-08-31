Bird Scooters Come to Texarkana

Advertisement

Bird Scooters are now located across Texarkana.

The scooters can be found in both Texarkana, Texas and Texarkana, Arkansas.

Riders will need to download the Bird app on their phones to access the scooters. A map in the app will show where scooters are located. It is $1 to start and then $0.39/minute to rent the scooter.

Advertisement

City governments on both sides of Stateline recently approved Bird to offer the scooters in Texarkana.

Below is a map showing potential scooter locations in Texarkana, Arkansas.



