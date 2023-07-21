Bowie County Sheriff’s Office Issues Scam Warning

Sponsor

The Bowie County Sheriff’s Office has received several calls from citizens in our medical community saying they were contacted by a person claiming to be “Lieutenant Michael Jones” from our office. “Lieutenant Jones” claims these medical professionals have missed court to testify as an expert witness. This is a scam!

There are no deputies employed by the Bowie County Sheriff’s Office with the last name of Jones, and we never take payments over the phone. “Lieutenant Jones” is calling from 903-708-5461 which is most likely a spoofed phone number.

If anyone ever has a question about the validity of a phone call coming from the Bowie County Sheriff’s Office, please contact the Bowie County Sheriff’s Office at one of their office numbers of 903-798-3149 for the Texarkana area or 903-628-6815 for the New Boston area. Someone at either of these phone numbers can verify who works for our office. Also, as a general reminder, never give anyone you do not know money over the phone in any fashion.

