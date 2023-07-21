Sponsor

Jerry L. Wormington, age 81, of Texarkana, Arkansas, passed away on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, in Texarkana, Texas.

He was born March 28, 1942, in Texarkana, Arkansas, to the late Lloyd and Alice Wormington. Jerry was preceded in death by his father, mother, and two brothers, Palmer Wormington and Wilburn Wormington, and one sister, Linda Williamson.

Jerry is survived by his wife, Darlene Wormington; his daughter, Janice Spriggs, and son-in-law, Dale Spriggs, Jr.; his sister, Charlotte Venable, and numerous relatives and friends.

Jerry dedicated many years of his life to serving his community. He had a fulfilling career with the United States Postal Service before retiring. Jerry’s commitment to his work and his attention to detail made him a highly respected member of the U. S. Postal Service.

Jerry was an avid hunter and fisherman, finding joy and tranquility in the great outdoors.

Jerry was a Christian. His faith played an important role in his life and provided him with comfort and support. According to his wishes, no services will be held to commemorate his life. His family will gather privately to honor his memory.

Jerry will be deeply missed by all who knew him. His dedication, kindness, and love for family will forever be remembered. May he rest in peace.

