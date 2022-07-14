Brandy Debenport Named Virtual School Special Programs Supervisor for the Texarkana ISD Digital Academy of Texas

Advertisement

Brandy Debenport, Principal of Martha and Josh Morriss Mathematics & Engineering Elementary School, has been named the new Virtual School Special Programs Supervisor for the Digital Academy of Texas. In this role, Debenport will contribute to the alignment of the TISD virtual school with state and federal standards, district policy, and best practices. Her responsibilities will also include working with content providers and TISD staff on the continued development of the virtual school’s outreach strategy.

Texarkana ISD Superintendent Dr. Doug Brubaker said, “Brandy is a great fit for this position because she brings a high level of energy, an extensive knowledge base, and a focus on meeting the needs of students to her work. She will do a great job in this key role.”

Debenport holds a bachelor’s degree from Texas A&M University-College Station and master’s degree in educational leadership from Texas A&M University-Texarkana. Additionally, she holds her Texas Principal certification. Debenport joined the Tiger Family in 2000 as an elementary teacher. From 2009-2011, she served as an Instructional Coach and Assistant Principal at Nash Elementary. Debenport then transitioned to Nash Elementary School Principal from 2011-2014. She has served as Principal of Martha and Josh Morriss Mathematics & Engineering Elementary School since 2014.

