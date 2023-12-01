Bush Appointed as Dean of Student Services and Financial Aid at UAHT

Sponsor

Marla Bush has been appointed as Dean of Student Services and Financial Aid at the University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana. The Dean of Students position and Director of Financial Aid position, which Bush has held for the past three years, were combined to create the new role. “This reorganization allows UAHT to continue to utilize Marla’s expertise in financial aid to benefit the College and our students as she serves as the Dean of Student Services,” said Brian Berry, Vice Chancellor for Student Services.

Bush came to UAHT from East Texas Baptist University (ETBU), where she served in several roles, including Financial Aid, the Office of Institutional Research and Effectiveness, the Graduate School, and the Provost’s Office. She earned a Bachelor of Applied Science in Business Studies from ETBU, and she holds a Master of Education in Community College Leadership from the University of Arkansas. Marla is currently enrolled in the Doctor of Education in Adult and Lifelong Learning program at the University of Arkansas.

While at UAHT, Marla has been involved in many on-campus committees and state and regional associations. Bush currently serves as the 2024 President of the Arkansas Association for Student Financial Aid Administrators (AASFAA). Serving as AASFAA President gives her a seat on the Southwest Association of Student Financial Aid Administrators (SWASFAA) Board of Directors.

In 2023, Bush graduated from the Talent Pipeline Management Academy (TPM), a partnership with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. She was selected to participate in Cohort XXIII with 71 other leaders from the business community, economic development agencies, community colleges, and community-based organizations. Participants were selected by a panel of their peers based on their understanding of the skills gap challenges in the communities they serve, a demonstrated understanding of the TPM approach, and a track record of putting plans into action.

Marla has also served as a legal advocate for Domestic Violence Prevention. Marla lives with her husband, Jonathan, in Nashville, AR. They have four children: Paul, Christian, Taylor, and Morgan, and one granddaughter, Katie.

