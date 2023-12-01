Texarkana accepting applications for Program to Rebuild Homes

Sponsor

The City of Texarkana, Texas has received a HOME Investment Partnerships Program grant from the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs to build new houses for low-income homeowners.

The Texarkana HOME Program will host a two-day event on Tuesday, December 12th, and Wednesday, December 13th, from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Bowie County Health Center located at 902 W 12th Street, Texarkana, Texas to inform interested households and support the completion of applications.

Each day will launch with a 30-minute information session about how the program and application process works. Representatives will remain on site after the session to support applicants with their documents. The deadline to submit all supplemental materials is January 5, 2024.

The purpose of the HOME Program is to expand the supply of decent, safe, and affordable housing for low-income households. The program provides funds to demolish substandard housing and build a new home on the same site. To qualify for the program, homeowners must live in a substandard home, reside within the city limits of Texarkana, Texas, own their home, be current on their property taxes, have clear title to their property, and have an income at or below 80% of the Bowie County median income.

There is no cost to the homeowner to participate in the HOME Program. Assistance is provided in the form of a conditional grant for five years or a deferred forgivable loan of 15 years. If the homeowner sells their home within that time period, they must repay a portion of the cost of the home. After that time period, the grant or loan is forgiven.

Applications will only be accepted in-person on December 12th and 13th from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Bowie County Health Center. Individuals that may require special assistance, such as persons with special needs, language interpretation needs, elderly or disabled, please call (903) 798-3904 to request accommodations. All applications will be dependent on availability of funds.

For more information, please contact:

Ashley Boyles, HOME Program Consultant, ashley.boyles@kbbhomegrants.com, (903) 556-5305

Kathy Boyles, HOME Program Consultant, kathybboyles@gmail.com, (9031 276-4995

