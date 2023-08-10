Bushcraft Knife-Making Course to be Offered at James Black School of Bladesmithing and Historic Trades

Sponsor

The UAHT James Black School of Bladesmithing and Historic Trades will offer a bushcraft knife-making class on September 1 and 2 from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. each day.

The course will teach the simple yet specific elements of bushcraft knife-making. Students will concentrate on the knife-making aspect and learn the many uses of the bushcraft knife style. The teacher of the class will be Ricardo Vilar.

To register for the course, visit https://www.uaht.edu/continuing-and-community-education-registration-form.

For more information, call 870-722-8109.

