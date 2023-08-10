Local Social Factors of Health Conference

Sponsor

Do you know what a Social Factor of Health is? Social Factors of Health also known as Social Determinants of Health are the non-medical factors that influence health outcomes. They are the conditions in which people are born, grow, work, live and age that affect a wide range of health, functioning, and quality of life outcomes and risks. Did you also know that some of these factors can also lead to prescription or illicit substance misuse? If you want to know more please register for our FREE conference held on September 28, 2023. Free Lunch, Door Prizes, CEU’s and great information!

Contact Rachel Williams at 501-547-0785 or rmwilliams@harborhouse.inc to find out how to register.

