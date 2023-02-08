CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System Celebrates Expansion of Infusion Center

Advertisement

(Texarkana, Texas) — CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System celebrated the expansion of the CHRISTUS St. Michael Infusion Center today with a blessing and open house.

“One of the most important services a hospital provides is intravenous infusion, which is one of the reasons we invested over $500,000 in expanding CHRISTUS St. Michael Infusion Center,” said Jason Adams, president and CEO, CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System. “The expanded space increases our ability to serve more patients in an enhanced environment with greater privacy.”

“Infusion therapy involves the administration of medications, electrolytes, biologic preparations, blood, and other fluids via an intravenous route,” said Charlotte McKamie, MS, RN, OCN, infusion center director.

“IV infusion is an important treatment for a variety of chronic and often debilitating conditions,” she said. “Our patients receive medications for immunodeficiency or for autoimmune disorders such as rheumatoid arthritis and many others. We give IV antibiotics to patients with infections and administer blood and IV hydration to patients who need symptom support related to a chronic illness, pregnancy, or cancer.”

Advertisement

Open seven days a week including holidays, the CHRISTUS St. Michael Infusion Center provides care for patients with a single need as well as those who require treatment over a period, McKamie said.

“Our team of registered nurses expertly manage the personalized treatment plan created for patients by their physicians,” she said. “Services are available in a supportive and comfortable setting for patients with local physicians as well as those who see doctors out of town.”

“We are pleased to once again invest in our community through this expansion, which is designed to enhance the quality of life for patients needing treatment for a variety of chronic and often debilitating conditions,” Adams said.

For more information about infusion therapy, contact the CHRISTUS St. Michael Infusion Center at 903-716-9784.

