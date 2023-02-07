New Hampshire-Based Maverick Pipe Buys TexAmericas Center’s Spec Building

Advertisement

TexAmericas Center, which owns and operates one of the largest mixed-use industrial parks in the United States, has announced New Hampshire-based Maverick Pipe as the newest Corporate Citizen expanding to its property.

Maverick Pipe will initially invest $20 million toward its expansion and hire 40 employees in the Texarkana region.

Maverick Pipe is a pipe manufacturing company specializing in production of conduits, fittings, tubing, and accessories. It offers in-stock and on-demand inventory to help pipe distributors grow their businesses and increase their profits with competitive pricing.

Advertisement

“We are thrilled to partner with TexAmericas Center to grow our operations in Texas,” said Scott Johnson, CEO at Maverick Pipe. “Having a presence in Texas is exciting to us and the right step for our business. Texas is the perfect location for what we plan to accomplish in the years to come and we are excited to grow with TexAmericas Center.”

Maverick Pipe purchased TexAmericas Center’s 150,000 square foot speculative building in December 2022. Initial investment will be used to develop distribution and logistical infrastructure in the first phase of the project. Over the next 18 months, the company will begin phase two: building out its manufacturing plant.

Maverick Pipe will initially hire up to 40 manufacturers, logisticians, and supervisors within the next six months. Further expansion phases will require more workers, and leaders at the company anticipate adding up to 40 more employees.



“This is an exciting new chapter for all of us at TexAmericas Center, Maverick Pipe, and the entire Texarkana region.” said Scott Norton, Executive Director and CEO of TexAmericas Center. “Maverick Pipe marks our entrance into building supply companies,” Norton said. “There will always be a need for their product. Maverick Pipe is a growing, forward-thinking industry leader and they are exactly the kind of company we want to welcome to the region and where our residents will want to go to work.”

Leaders at Maverick Pipe say they chose Texas to expand because of its favorable location in terms of logistics, but also because of the team at TexAmericas Center.

“I am TexAmericas Center’s biggest fan,” Johnson says. “Their top-notch staff go above and beyond and provide a level of service that is unmatched. TexAmericas Center has options and availability that create an environment primed for businesses to succeed.”



Maverick Pipe first contracted with TexAmericas Center’s third-party logistics division, TAC3PL, to test the market. That trial period went well, and when the spec building became available Johnson decided to become a property owner.

Maverick Pipe’s decision to expand to Texas is the fifth major announcement in the last 12 months for TexAmericas Center. In 2022, 11 new businesses relocated to TexAmericas Center, and tenants on the footprint added 218 new jobs for the region.

