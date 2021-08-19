Texarkana High Schools to Benefit from Road Runner Spirit Pump Competition

Advertisement

Road Runner is upping its commitment to “Fuel Good, One Gallon at a Time” with a new community-driven competition in Texarkana. Beginning Monday, August 23, Arkansas High School, Liberty-Eylau High School, Pleasant Grove High School and Texas High School supporters are encouraged to use the convenience stores’ Spirit Pumps for the chance for their schools to win an additional $5,000 grand prize.

“We’re excited to raise the stakes of our Spirit Pump initiative,” said John Harris, president and CEO of Coulson Oil. “We hope this grand prize will further incentivize the community to help support our local students.”

To participate, supporters can pump gas at their local Road Runner’s Spirit Pumps, which are decorated with the school mascot and colors. The locations include 5720 Four States Parkway for Arkansas High School, 4603 West 7th Street for Liberty-Eylau High School, 4101 N. Kings Highway for Pleasant Grove High School and 1632 Richmond Road for Texas High School.

Three cents of every gallon sold at the Spirit Pumps will be donated to support schools’ academic initiatives, athletic organizations and other student projects. Participants will also receive a free fountain drink with proof of purchase. Road Runner will provide an additional $5,000 prize to the school that raises the most funds by December 17. Since launching the initiative in 2019, Road Runner has donated more than $75,000 to Arkansas and Texas schools.