Exciting New Film Casting Locals

An upcoming feature film, Untitled Caddo Lake Film, is looking to cast locals from East Texas, Shreveport, and other areas surrounding Caddo Lake. The film is produced by Academy Award winning director, M. Night Shyamalan (The Sixth Sense, Signs, Old, etc.)

Untitled Caddo Lake Film will be the second feature film from directors Celine Held and Logan George of ELO FILMS (elofilms.com). Their films have been screened at international festivals such as Cannes Film Festival, Sundance Film Festival, Venice Film Festival, and many more. They were named among Filmmaker Magazine’s 25 New Faces of Independent Film in 2017. Held and George are dedicated to the authentic portrayal of the community around Caddo Lake. To that end, their casting team is looking for local talent, whether or not they have any experience acting. The 40+ roles they are casting will be speaking parts and all roles will be paid. Production will take place starting in October 2021 and most roles will only be on set for 1 to 2 days.

Online auditions can be submitted virtually by visiting tinyurl.com/caddocasting and filling out the online casting call form. There will also be several open calls in the area, where interested parties can go for an in-person audition. The casting team is searching for real, authentic people and encourages group auditions with friends and family. All information regarding open calls can be found on www.caddocasting.com and following links to the film’s website. Be sure to check back for updates as new Open Calls are still being scheduled.