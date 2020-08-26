The Bowie County Republican Headquarters is Now Open in Texarkana

Advertisement

Located at 3702 Summerhill, The Bowie County Republican Headquarters is open in Texarkana offering a variety of GOP merchandise.

The official “Grand Opening” will be this Saturday the 29th from Noon to 2 p.m. Texas Senator Pat Fallon and State Representative Gary VanDeaver will be speaking. Hot dogs, chips, and drinks will be available for donations.

Gary Singleton, Bowie County Republican Chairman is operating the HQ. New items arriving daily.

The hours of operation are Monday – Friday 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Closed Sundays.

