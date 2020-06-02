Truman Arnold Companies Creates Texarkana Region Partnership and Next Level Delivery Service with OilCo Distributing, LLC of New Boston, Texas

Advertisement

Truman Arnold Companies and OilCo Distributing of New Boston have joined together to provide wholesale fuel delivery to the Texarkana Region in a long term partnership that will be led by OilCo Distributing owner Chris Johnson. Terms of the partnership between the companies are not being disclosed.

As the growth and development of the business for the past 56 years, Truman Arnold Companies has provided the best quality and highest level of service delivering wholesale diesel fuel across the Northeast Texas and Southwest Arkansas area. The legacy started by Truman Arnold in 1964 continues as the premier tank wagon delivery business in Texarkana today. As the market continues to expand, Truman Arnold Companies, TACenergy division, has identified a partner to keep the original tank wagon business flourishing. Like Truman Arnold, Chris Johnson of OilCo Distributing grew up in the area, started his family and business here and has been delivering fuel and providing the highest level of service since 2013.

“Chris’ strong business acumen and relationship with the community reminds me of how the business was started on a promise to provide the best customer service at the best price. His character and determination will help the legacy built by Truman Arnold last another 50 years. Fuel delivered by TACenergy and OilCo Distributing powers Texarkana area farms, local business vehicles, municipal fleets and work trucks making the community thrive.” said Greg Arnold, Chairman and CEO of The Arnold Companies.

“Transition began on June 1, 2020 and over the next several weeks there will be a concerted effort to educate each and every one of our valued customers. This way the community will know the same level of service is coming from our team”, said Josh Long, who has joined Chris Johnson to lead sales for the OilCo Distributing business after working for Truman Arnold Companies for over 13 years.

Chris Johnson, Owner of OilCo Distributing expressed his dedication to the partnership by saying, “As a local business leader and dedicated service provider to many across Texarkana and the surrounding communities, I want to share my excitement and commitment to continuing the service levels established by Truman Arnold and trusted by so many for so long. This growth partnership is part of the commitment Truman Arnold has been providing our community for many years and I’m grateful for the opportunity to continue what he started.”

About Truman Arnold Companies / TACenergy

Truman Arnold Companies, wholesale diesel fuel delivery business is a Texarkana, Texas based distributor. Established in Texarkana in 1964 by Truman Arnold with one truck and a desire to provide great customer service and build a legacy for his community. TACenergy a division of TAC – The Arnold Companies, a Texas-based aviation and energy marketing company, is an independent national wholesale distributor of refined petroleum products. TACenergy delivers added value to its customers through customized fuel management programs, a 24/7 Supply & Logistics call center, a vast terminal supply network and fourteen regional sales offices spanning North America.

Learn more about the TACenergy passion for great service at www.tacenergy.com.

About OilCo Distributing, LLC

OilCo Distributing is an independent wholesale fuel distributor based in New Boston, Texas. OilCo Distributing has grown over the years with the addition of Elder Oil and Bowie County Distributing creating a company and employee base delivering over 100 years of combined fuel supply experience in the Four States area.

