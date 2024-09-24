Caddo Area Council Hosts Sporting Clays Classic to Support Local Scouting

Sponsor

Caddo Area Council is excited to announce the upcoming Sporting Clays Classic, set to take place on October 5, 2024, with a 9:00 am start time, at the beautiful Rocky Creek Outdoors. This thrilling event is designed to bring together shooting sports enthusiasts while supporting Scouting in our local communities.

Teams of five shooters can register for just $800. Individual shooters are also welcome to participate. Participants will enjoy a day of friendly competition amidst the picturesque landscapes of Rocky Creek, while helping to fund essential Scouting programs that enrich the lives of young people in our area.

In addition to the main event, anyone has the chance to participate in a raffle for a two-person helicopter hog hunt, valued at $3,000. Only **100 tickets** will be sold at **$100** each, making this an exciting opportunity for adventure seekers.

Various sponsorship opportunities are available for businesses and individuals looking to support the Scouting mission. Sponsors will receive recognition throughout the event, making it a perfect way to showcase community commitment.

“We invite everyone to join us for a day of fun, camaraderie, and support for our youth,” said Lonna Johnson, District Director. “Your participation directly impacts the lives of Scouts in our community, helping to foster leadership and life skills.”

For more information about the Sporting Clays Classic, to register a team, or to inquire about sponsorship opportunities, please contact Lonna Johnson at 903-793-2179.

Attend on October 5 to aim for a brighter future for the Scouts!

