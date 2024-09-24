Pleasant Grove Seats Several First Chairs at All-Region Jazz Band Auditions

Sponsor

On Saturday, September 21st, the Pleasant Grove High School Jazz Band hosted and competed in the All-Region Jazz Band auditions.

Out of 10 possible instruments, Pleasant Grove earned 7 of the first chairs (first place).

“This is the second year in a row that we have earned more than half of the chairs in the band,” said Jay Sutton, PGHS Director of Bands. “There are only 20 [chairs] and we took 12 this year, along with 5 alternates.”

Students that qualified for area will audition again on October 3rd for a spot in the All-State Jazz Band, the highest high school Jazz Honor in the state of Texas.

Here are the results of the All-Region auditions:

1st Chair Alto Saxophone (Area Qualifier) – Eldon Braza

2nd Chair Alto Saxophone (Area Qualifier) – Gabe Aleman

2nd Chair Tenor Saxophone (Area Qualifier) – Tyanthony Jones

1st Alternate Baritone Saxophone – Deanna Dyer

1st Chair Trumpet (Area Qualifier) – Michael Marshall

5th Chair Trumpet – Antonio Morrell

1st Alternate Trumpet – Wyatt Harris

1st Chair Tenor Trombone (Area Qualifier) – Luke Williams

2nd Chair Tenor Trombone (Area Qualifier) – Owen Braza

1st Alternate Bass Trombone (Area Qualifier) -Scarlett Bailey

1st Chair Jazz Guitar (Area Qualifier) – Jayla Tank

1st Chair Jazz Piano (Area Qualifier) – Tucker Keeney

1st Chair Bass Guitar (Area Qualifier) – Jackson Teague

1st Alternate Bass Guitar – Jake Bowman

1st Chair Drumset (Area Qualifier) – Mason Hammonds

1st Alternate Drumset – Aubrey Sexson

