Pleasant Grove Seats Several First Chairs at All-Region Jazz Band Auditions

On Saturday, September 21st, the Pleasant Grove High School Jazz Band hosted and competed in the All-Region Jazz Band auditions.
Out of 10 possible instruments, Pleasant Grove earned 7 of the first chairs (first place).
“This is the second year in a row that we have earned more than half of the chairs in the band,” said Jay Sutton, PGHS Director of Bands. “There are only 20 [chairs] and we took 12 this year, along with 5 alternates.”
Students that qualified for area will audition again on October 3rd for a spot in the All-State Jazz Band, the highest high school Jazz Honor in the state of Texas.
Here are the results of the All-Region auditions:
1st Chair Alto Saxophone (Area Qualifier) – Eldon Braza
2nd Chair Alto Saxophone (Area Qualifier) – Gabe Aleman
2nd Chair Tenor Saxophone (Area Qualifier) – Tyanthony Jones
1st Alternate Baritone Saxophone – Deanna Dyer
1st Chair Trumpet (Area Qualifier) – Michael Marshall
5th Chair Trumpet – Antonio Morrell
1st Alternate Trumpet – Wyatt Harris
1st Chair Tenor Trombone (Area Qualifier) – Luke Williams
2nd Chair Tenor Trombone (Area Qualifier) – Owen Braza
1st Alternate Bass Trombone (Area Qualifier) -Scarlett Bailey
1st Chair Jazz Guitar (Area Qualifier) – Jayla Tank
1st Chair Jazz Piano (Area Qualifier) – Tucker Keeney
1st Chair Bass Guitar (Area Qualifier) – Jackson Teague
1st Alternate Bass Guitar – Jake Bowman
1st Chair Drumset (Area Qualifier) – Mason Hammonds
1st Alternate Drumset – Aubrey Sexson