Texas High Student Recognized as a Commended Student in the 2025 National Merit® Scholarship Program

Texas High School principal Ben Renner has announced that THS student Allen Miller has been named a Commended Student in the 2025 National Merit Scholarship Program. Renner presented this scholastically talented senior with a Letter of Commendation from the school and the National Merit Scholarship Corporation (NMSC®), which conducts the program.

About 34,000 Commended Students nationwide are being recognized for their exceptional academic promise. Although they will not continue in the 2025 National Merit Scholarship awards competition, Commended Students placed among the top 50,000 students who entered the 2025 competition by taking the 2023 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying (PSAT/NMSQT®).

“Those being named Commended Students have demonstrated outstanding potential for academic success,” commented a spokesperson for NMSC. “These students represent a valuable natural resource; recognizing their accomplishments, as well as the key role their schools play in their academic development, is vital to the advancement of educational excellence in our nation. We hope that this recognition will help broaden their educational opportunities and encourage them as they continue their pursuit of academic success.”

