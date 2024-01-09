Sponsor

Bruce Allen Bullard, age 67, of Texarkana, Arkansas, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, January 7, 2024, at his residence, surrounded by his family.

Bruce was born on April 9, 1956, in Miller County, Arkansas. He was a Christian and was the owner of Bullard Land Sales. Bruce was a selfless soul, cherished by all who knew him. His hands crafted not just objects but also boundless love and warmth. Bruce’s legacy of generosity and skill will live on in his children, grandchildren, and all who loved him. He is preceded in death by his parents, Robert Neal Bullard and Bessie Brady; his siblings, Clay Arthur Bullard, Sharon Bullard, and Cynthia Gallegos.

He is survived by two sons, Joseph (Courtney) Bullard, Cory (Kristin) Bullard; six grandchildren, Clayton, Caleb, Annalise, Lily, Levi and Elizabeth Bullard; two brothers, David Bullard, Mike Bullard; two sisters, Beth and Susie and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM Wednesday, January 10, 2024, at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas, with Rev. Micah Harp officiating. Burial will be in Harmony Grove Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 to 2:00 P.M., one hour prior to service time.

On behalf of the family, we would like to thank Krystal and Jennifer with Dierksen Hospice.