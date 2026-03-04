Candy, Sweetened Drinks Banned from Texas SNAP Purchases Beginning April 1

SPONSOR

The Texas Health and Human Services Commission has announced that Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients will no longer be able to purchase candy or sweetened drinks with their Lone Star Cards beginning April 1, 2026.

The new restrictions prohibit SNAP benefits from being used to purchase candy, gum or sweetened drinks, including beverages made with water that contain 5 grams or more of added sugar or any amount of artificial sweetener. The restrictions also apply to fruit, raisins and nuts that have been candied, crystallized, glazed or coated with chocolate, yogurt or caramel.

“Texas is leading the way in aligning SNAP benefits with healthier food options,” Gov. Greg Abbott said. “By implementing these changes, we encourage better nutrition and ensure this program helps families access nutritional food.”

The changes follow a waiver request Abbott submitted to the U.S. Department of Agriculture Food and Nutrition Service last year. The 89th Texas Legislature outlined the SNAP purchase restrictions in Senate Bill 379, which Abbott signed into law. The federal agency approved the waiver in August 2025.

“These changes will lead to healthier food choices and support the development of healthy eating habits that last a lifetime,” said HHS Executive Commissioner Stephanie Muth.

HHSC is distributing educational materials in local offices, on the HHS website and through social media to inform Texans about the changes. Resources are available in English and Spanish.

SNAP is a federal program administered by HHSC that provides food assistance to approximately 3.3 million low-income Texans. Benefits still allow recipients to purchase foods like fruits and vegetables, meats, cereals, milk, plants and garden seeds.

For more information about SNAP, visit the SNAP Food Benefits webpage or dial 2-1-1.