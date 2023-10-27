CASA for Children and the Texarkana Children’s Advocacy Center Grand Re-Opening

Sponsor

CASA for Children and the Texarkana Children’s Advocacy Center will be hosting a grand reopening open house on Monday November 6th. CASA for Children recruits, trains, and supports community volunteers to advocate on behalf of children in the foster care system. The Texarkana Children’s Advocacy Cetner (TCAC) provides a safe, neutral setting for child abuse victims to receive comprehensive services that minimize trauma and promote overall healing for child abuse survivors and their non-offending family members. In 2022, these programs collectively served over 1,300 children across eleven counties in northeast Texas and southwest Arkansas.

At the end of 2022, the building suffered a flood after a burst pipe. Repairs have been ongoing and we are finally able to welcome visitors back into our building. Please join us from 11am-1pm where a light lunch will be served by the Women of Hope and Courage.

The Women of Hope and Courage serve as ambassadors of children victimized by abuse through increasing community awareness, promoting advocacy, and financially strengthening the coordinated efforts of Texarkana Children’s Advocacy Center (TCAC) and Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) for Children.

