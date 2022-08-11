Catch Peak Fighting this Saturday Night with TWO High Profile Female Matches

Advertisement

Peak Fighting is at it again with another FIGHT NIGHT this SATURDAY at the Texarkana Arkansas Convention Center. “We have 10 fights coming up this Saturday, with TWO high profile female fights between Annette Nichols v. Jessica Sotack & Katty Strite v. Nadine Mandiau from Belgium,” says Jonny Ross.

Doors will open at 5:30pm and fights will begin at 6:30pm. If you are looking for a night of fun and action you are not going to want to miss PF 22 hosted by Peak Fighting Texarkana!

If you want to watch from home, be sure to order your pay-per-view ahead of time by visiting the link below.