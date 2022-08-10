Vonda Hegmann

Advertisement

Vonda Myrle Hegmann of Texarkana, Texas, was born December 16, 1927, in Charleston, WV, the daughter of the late Leonard C. Hanna, Sr. and Laura Surface Hanna. Vonda went to her heavenly home Thursday, August 4, 2022, at St. Michael’s Hospital in Texarkana, Texas, at the age of 94 surrounded by her family.

Vonda was a graduate of Stonewall Jackson High School in Charleston, WV. Married to her beloved husband over 50 years, she was a homemaker and housewife for most of her life. Vonda and her husband were longtime members of Desert Foothills Lutheran Church in Scottsdale, Arizona. Her life interests were her church and family. Vonda’s hobbies included photography, reading, caring for her flower gardens, and bird watching.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William S. Hegmann; her daughter, Carol Mulford; sisters, Margaret Huffman and Annabelle (Pat) Thompson; brother, L.C. Hanna; grandson, Christian Smallsreed; and granddaughter, Shawna Loomis.

Survivors include her daughter, Cheryl Smallsreed (Lee) of Prescott, AZ; sons, William P. Hegmann (Judy) and David Hegmann (Anna) both of Texarkana, AR; six grandchildren (Scott Smallsreed, Shawn Mulford, Macy Bobo, Todd Hegmann, Phillip Hegmann, and Holly Ornelas) along with their spouses; sister, Rose Costinteen of Charleston WV; many great-grandchildren; Terri Hegmann, and extended family and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM Saturday, August 6, 2022, at First Lutheran Church in Texarkana, Texas, with Pastor Scott Sundbye officiating.

A graveside service will be held in her hometown of Scottsdale, AZ, at Paradise Memorial Gardens on Thursday, August 11, 2022, at 9:00 AM. Honorary Pallbearers are her grandchildren.

The family requests memorial contributions be made to First Lutheran Church, 4600 Texas Blvd., Texarkana, TX 75503.

