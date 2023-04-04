Celebrate Texarkana Pioneers at the State Line Cemetery Tour

Advertisement



Join the Texarkana Museums System in celebrating Texarkana’s Sesquicentennial with a special Living History tour at State Line Cemetery on Saturday, April 8. The tour begins at 6 p.m. Tickets are $15 each or $10 for TMS Members. Tickets must be purchased in advance. For directions, suggested parking or other information, please call the Texarkana Museums System at 903-793-4831 or email Ahern@TexarkanaMuseums.org.

The Texarkana Museums System Texarkana Twilight Tours continue with a special Sesquicentennial-themed tour of State Line Cemetery, 2900 State Line Avenue, in downtown Texarkana. This guided walking tour will focus on Texarkana’s 150th anniversary and includes living history performers in the personas of several of Texarkana’s pioneer citizens.

“Some of Texarkana’s first residents are buried here,” says TMS Curator, Jamie Simmons. “They were the first to buy lots, build business and home, and they made Texarkana what it is today.”

Texarkana’s first sale of city lots occurred on December 8, 1873. Many of those buried in the State Line Cemetery complex were present at that sale or came to Texarkana shortly after. Texarkana’s early population was diverse and included many nationalities, ethnicities, and religious backgrounds.

“One of the best aspects of our cemetery tours is the chance to learn about Texarkana history from personal perspectives,” says TMS Board President, Velvet Cool. “Our history is made up of individual stories that represent many different cultures and beliefs.”

The tour will include the Masonic, State Line, Mt. Sinai, and Woodlawn cemeteries. Guests cannot park in the cemetery, but there is convenient parking just outside the cemetery. Guests should dress for the weather. Part of the tour path will include walking through grassy areas. Tickets must be purchased in advance! Tickets are just $15 each or $10 for TMS Members. Tickets are on sale now at TexarkanaMuseums.org/events. For more information, directions, or to arrange for assistance, please call 903-793-4831.

