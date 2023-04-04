Registration for Summer and Fall Classes is Underway now at UA Hope-Texarkan

Advertisement

Registration for summer and fall classes at the University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana (UAHT) is open now. Summer I and online summer classes begin June 5, summer II classes start July 5, and fall classes begin August 23.

UAHT offers over 50 degree and certificate programs, including an Associate of Arts in General Education degree 100% online so that students can earn the first two years of a bachelor’s degree around their busy schedules. UAHT also provides a variety of world-class technical programs such as Solar Technology, Diesel Technology, HVAC, Electromechanical Technology, Power Technologies, Construction Technology, and Welding that prepare students for great jobs fast. Other in-demand programs include Teaching, Funeral Services, EMT & Paramedic, Nursing, Medical Lab Technician, Computer Information Science, Cybersecurity, and more.

The College has one of the most affordable tuition and fees in the State of Arkansas and offers border county residents (Bowie, Cass, Red River, Marion, Morris, and Titus counties, Texas; McCurtain County, Oklahoma; Caddo, Bossier, Claiborne and Webster parishes, Louisiana) the same affordable in-state tuition rate. Along with affordable tuition, UAHT offers a textbook rental program where students can rent college textbooks for only $20 per credit hour. The UAHT Foundation offers students over 120 privately funded scholarships. Numerous financial aid opportunities, institutional scholarships, and work-study programs are also available to students. UAHT even offers the “U Can Scholarship,” which may qualify students to take a free three-hour course.

With the Arkansas Future Grant (ArFuture), students can qualify to earn over 25 degrees and certificates for FREE at UAHT. The grant will cover tuition and mandatory fees for qualifying certificate and associate degree programs at UAHT for eligible students. Qualifying programs include Coding, Computer & Information Science, Diesel Technology, EMT-Basic, Industrial Electricity, Maintenance, Nursing (CNA, LPN, and RN), Paramedic, Power Technologies, Solar Technology, Teaching (Elementary and Teacher Assistant), Welding, and more! For more information about ArFuture and eligibility requirements, visit https://www.uaht.edu/arfuture or call UAHT at 870-722-8524.

Another valuable opportunity for students who attend UAHT is the Arkansas Transfer Achievement Scholarship. This scholarship allows students who graduate from UAHT with an associate degree to transfer to the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville and pay UAHT’s affordable tuition rate! For more information about the Arkansas Transfer Achievement Scholarship, visit https://www.uaht.edu/arkansas-transfer-achievement-scholarship.

For more information or to enroll at UA Hope-Texarkana, contact the Purtle Advising Center at 870-722-8124, email pac@uaht.edu, or contact your advisor today.

