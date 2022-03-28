Advertisement

Gather at the State Line Cemetery on April 2 from 11 am to 2 pm for a hands-on wokshop. Guests will learn how to safely clean family headstones under the guidance of Leita Spears with the Arkansas State Parks. Tickets are $10 for the workshop only or $25 with a personal cleaning kit included. Texarkana Museums System members receive a $5 discount. For more details or to purchase a ticket, please visit TexarkanaMuseums.org/Events or call Dusty Baker at 903-793-4831.

In an effort to promote cemetery awareness, the Texarkana Museums System is offering a cemetery maintenance workshop will allow interested parties to learn how to properly care for and clean their family markers. This hands-on workshop for beginners emphasizes safe methods of cleaning and maintaining historic headstones.

“Individuals with good intentions can sometimes do more damage than good with not knowing the proper way to care for headstones.”

The State Line Cemetery is located at the corner of East 34th and State Line Avenue in historic downtown Texarkana, USA. A sack lunch will be provided by Subway and Manju Pokhrel. This workshop is generously sponsored by Texarkana Funeral Home.

The Museum of Regional History is part of the Texarkana Museums System and is located in the historic 1879 Offenhauser Insurance Building. TMS hosts events, programs, and exhibits at MoRH every first Saturday of the month. For more information on this or future events, please contact the Texarkana Museums System at 903-793-4831, email MoRH@TexarkanaMuseums.org, find us on Facebook or check out our website www.TexarkanaMuseums.org.

