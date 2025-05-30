Sponsor

Alice Mae Brewer, age 82, of Nash, Texas, died Thursday, May 29, 2025 in a local hospital.

Mrs. Brewer was born September 15, 1942 in Arkinda, Arkansas. She was retired from Texarkana Independent School District and attended Rhema Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Brewer and by one son, Stephen Brewer.

She is survived by one daughter, Angela Stone of Texarkana, Texas; one brother, Samuel Rose of Genoa, Arkansas; one grandson, Geoffrey Stone of Texarkana, Texas; one niece, Linda Offield and husband Todd; two nephews, Kenneth Rose and wife Tammy, Adam Rose and numerous other relatives.

Graveside service will be held at 12:00 Noon Saturday, May 31, 2025 at Memorial Gardens Cemetery with Rev. Jesse Haynes officiating. Burial is under direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Texas

Mrs. Brewer can be viewed from noon on Friday until 8:00 P.M and Saturday from 8:00 A.M. till 10:00 A.M.