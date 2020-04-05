Checkpoints and Screening Steps Up on Texas Louisiana Border

Advertisement

According to Louisiana State Police, on Sunday checkpoints and screening of vehicles by the Texas Department of Public Safety began on all roadways entering Texas from Louisiana. The screenings are related to the COVID-19 pandemic and motorists are urged to exercise caution and remain alert for traffic congestion when traveling west into Texas.

The screening of vehicles applies to all roadways crossing into Texas including interstates. Commercial motor vehicle traffic will not be obstructed.

Travel from Louisiana to Texas is not being restricted. The Texas Governor has mandated a 14-day quarantine for road travelers arriving in Texas from any location in Louisiana.

For information related to the Texas checkpoints and complying with the Executive Order, visit https://gov.texas.gov/coronavirus and www.dps.texas.gov/COVIDtravel




