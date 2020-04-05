Cass County Nursing Home Employee Test Positive for COVID-19

Advertisement

ATLANTA, TEXAS— At the time of this release, Cass County has four positive cases of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) with two recovered.

“On Saturday, April 4, 2020, an employee of Golden Villa Nursing and Rehab tested positive for COVID-19,” Ray Chapman, acting administrator of the nursing home confirms. “The employee has not been in the facility for six days, and was asymptomatic the last time they reported to work. At this time, no other employees or any residents are showing symptoms of COVID-19.”

“It is important to know that we are doing everything we can in this difficult time,” Chapman said. “We are being super vigilant, controlling access, limiting entry into our building to only absolutely essential personnel, screening everyone who walks in the door, and washing hands and sanitizing as frequently as possible. We’re wearing PPE and doing all that we can to protect our residents and employees.”

Robin Betts, Emergency Operations Coordinator for Cass County, is working with the medical staff at Golden Villa to ensure readiness.

“From an EMS standpoint, we continue to stand ready to assist when needed,” Betts said. “If Golden Villa calls 911 and needs a paramedic or transport to the hospital, we will respond as normal. We are making sure they stay stocked with PPE, and doing our best to keep everyone informed of the risks of exposure at this time.”

Cass County Judge Becky Wilbanks is working with Betts to ensure the county stands ready to weather this public health crisis.

“We will continue to protect the residents of Cass County to the best of our ability,” Wilbanks said. “It is important that we all do our part to slow the spread of this disease, by sheltering at our places of residence, maintaining a social distance when we have to be in public, and practicing frequent hand washing and sanitizing. We can get through this together, if we all do our part.”

