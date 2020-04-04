Cooper Tire to Remain Closed At Least Two More Weeks

Advertisement

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company today announced that its tire manufacturing plants in the United States and Mexico will remain closed for at least another two weeks to protect the health and safety of employees and to respond to market demand that has been impacted by coronavirus. The company will continue to closely monitor the situation and adjust timing as necessary.

The temporary plant closures were announced March 21, and include facilities in Findlay, Ohio; Clarksdale and Tupelo, Mississippi; Texarkana, Arkansas and El Salto, Mexico.

Cooper plants in Europe continue to be temporarily closed. Its plants in China reopened several weeks ago and have continued to ramp up production and remain in operation.

The company continues to monitor supply chain and product inventory levels, and believes it has sufficient supply of product. Cooper’s distribution centers in the U.S. have continued to operate and flow product to customers.

As coronavirus has continued to spread across the globe, Cooper has put in place measures to protect employees and meet the needs of all stakeholders including remote working when possible, social distancing, staggered schedules, additional cleaning and disinfecting of facilities, restricted visitor access and other necessary steps, all of which remain in effect.

