CHRISTUS Emergency Center Celebrates One Year of Life-Saving Care in Texarkana

Sponsor

CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System is proud to celebrate the one year anniversary of the CHRISTUS Emergency Center, which has seen more than 17,000 patients since it opened its doors in July 2024.

The emergency center, located at 4250 Gibson Lane in Texarkana, was established to increase access to emergency medical services in the region. It operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week and is designed to serve walk-in patients with urgent medical needs.

“Our mission is to extend the healing ministry of Jesus Christ by providing compassionate care to all,” said Jason Adams, president of CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System. “This milestone reflects the dedication of our team and the trust our community places in us. We are honored to serve Texarkana and the surrounding areas with the highest standard of emergency care.”

Key features of the CHRISTUS Emergency Center:

• 12 treatment rooms

• Staffed with emergency physicians

• Imaging services such as CT scans, digital X-rays and ultrasound

• On-site laboratory testing

• Nurses specifically trained in trauma care and certified in advanced life support for adults and children.

The CHRISTUS Emergency Center follows the same clinical standards as hospital-based emergency departments and primarily treats patients with serious or time-sensitive health concerns.

For many, the center has made a life-changing difference.

“Everyone I interacted with was respectful and efficient,” said Marjorie Yount, a patient and local resident. “It made a stressful situation a lot easier to manage.”

As the Texarkana region continues to grow, CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System remains committed to delivering accessible care that meets the highest standards of quality and compassion.

For more information, visit our website.



About CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System

As part of CHRISTUS Health, CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System is a faith-based, not-for profit health system serving the Texarkana and northeast Texas community with three hospitals, the CHRISTUS Emergency Center – Texarkana and more than 2,000 Associates. We specialize in women’s health, emergency services, senior health, cancer care, heart care, surgical services imaging and rehabilitation. Sponsored by the Sisters of Charity of the Incarnate Word of Houston, Sisters of Charity of the Incarnate Word of San Antonio and the Sisters of the Holy Family of Nazareth, our mission is to extend the healing ministry of Jesus Christ to every individual we serve. For more information, visit www.christushealth.org.

