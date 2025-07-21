Three Killed in Multiple Overnight Interstate 30 Crashes

Sponsor

FULTON, Ark. – Three wrecks have disrupted traffic on westbound Interstate 30 from Hope to Fulton. Motorists are urged to avoid that section, use U.S. 67 and expect significant delays. Westbound traffic flow will be impacted throughout the morning from mile markers 31 to 18.

At approximately 1 a.m. on July 21, 2025, a collision occurred on I-30 west near the 18-mile marker in Fulton. An Arkansas Department of Transportation contractor in a specialized trailer was applying reflectors along the center of the roadway when he was struck and killed by a 2004 Buick Century. The driver of the Buick fled the scene on foot and is still at large.

A second, two-vehicle collision occurred at about 2:15 a.m. near the 19-mile marker westbound, resulting in minor injuries.

A third collision occurred near the 20-mile marker westbound, involving three tractor trailers and a pickup truck. Two people were killed and another two were seriously injured.

Westbound traffic is being diverted at the 30-mile marker in Hope until further notice.