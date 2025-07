Sponsor

Damarcis Raeshawn Jr. & Knyairi Leora- Rain Franklin were born and died on July 12, 2025.

Parents : Kneani Karen Sewell & Damarcis Raeshawn Alston Franklin

Grandfather: Christopher Sewell

Cedrick Franklin

Grandmother: Nanaheisha Wright

Kaydee Theobald

Marshaa Franklin

Uncles: Heaven Sewell

Christopher Sewell Jr.

Karder Theobald

Naje’t Sewell

Roman Sewell

Royal Sewell

Taijon Wright

Aunts : Shintani Wright

Marqueinia Powell

Tashiani Sewell

Brianni Sewell

Ivyonna Franklin

Kailyi Jones

A memorial service will be held at 3:00 PM, Sunday, July 27, 2025 at Bates-Rolf Funeral Home, New Boston, Texas.