CHRISTUS Health Recognizes National Trauma Survivors Month with Local Teen’s Story

CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System recently hosted its second annual trauma survivors ceremony, recognizing a local teen for his remarkable recovery journey and the healthcare specialists who played important roles.

May is National Trauma Survivor Awareness Month. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, unintentional injuries are the leading cause of death for Americans ages 1 to 44. These injuries include motor vehicle crashes, drug overdoses, falls and other accidental events.

Shaun Van Kam, 17, survived a life-threatening crash in October 2023. During the May 21 ceremony at the hospital, Shaun was reunited with emergency responders, clinicians and rehabilitation specialists involved in his care. He was presented with the “Spirit of a Survivor” award.



“It was a very foggy morning,” said Summer Van Kam, Shaun’s mother, recalling the day of the accident. “Shaun was heading to school and came to a stop sign and unfortunately had an impact with an 18-wheeler.”

Following the crash in the Texarkana area, Shaun underwent extensive treatment, including intensive care, inpatient and outpatient rehabilitation, as well as relearning basic life skills.

“Shaun has been through pain that could have crushed him, trauma that could have defined him, and moments that could have made him give up,” said Lauren Jamison, trauma program manager at CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System. “We are grateful that God didn’t let the story end there.”

Jamison, who was in the emergency room when Shaun was first brought in, recalled praying with his mother and watching the medical team come together to save his life.

Shaun’s resilience has brought him full circle. He is back in school, back on his feet and back to being a typical, energetic teen.

“It’s so touching the amount of people that prayed for us and reached out to us,” Summer Van Kam said. “I don’t know where we’d be today if we hadn’t had that support.”



About CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System

As part of CHRISTUS Health, CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System is a faith-based, not-for-profit health system serving the Texarkana and northeast Texas community with three hospitals, the CHRISTUS Emergency Center – Texarkana and more than 2,000 Associates. We specialize in women’s health, emergency services, senior health, cancer care, heart care, surgical services imaging and rehabilitation. Sponsored by the Sisters of Charity of the Incarnate Word of Houston, Sisters of Charity of the Incarnate Word of San Antonio and the Sisters of the Holy Family of Nazareth, our mission is to extend the healing ministry of Jesus Christ to every individual we serve. For more information, visit www.christushealth.org.

