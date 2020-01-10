CHRISTUS St. Michael Health & Fitness Center to Host Free Community Health Fair

Advertisement

CHRISTUS St. Michael Health & Fitness Center will host a free Community Health Fair on Wednesday, January 15, from 9 a.m. to 12 noon. The event will be held at the CHRISTUS St. Michael Health & Fitness Center, 2223 Galleria Oaks Drive.

Providers in our community will offer free screenings along with health and wellness information! Bone Density Screenings, Blood Pressure Checks, PSA Blood Draws and Chair Massages will be provided along with information regarding exercise, diabetes, stroke, sleep apnea, healthy aging, hospice care, bone, and joint health, and more! A pharmacist will be available to answer questions regarding medication. Attendees are encouraged to bring medications with them.

“We invite those in our community to take advantage of this educational opportunity. Those who attend will be provided with information that will direct them down the right path to a healthier lifestyle as well as receive screenings that can detect possible health-related issues,” shares Mike Riley, CHRISTUS St. Michael Health & Fitness Center Manager.

For more information call 903-614-4441 or check out the CHRISTUS St. Michael Health & Fitness Center Facebook page.

CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System is nestled within over 128 acres of oak, pine, and dogwood trees along Interstate 30 in Texarkana, Texas. Its central location in Northeast Texas allows CHRISTUS St. Michael to serve residents of Arkansas, Texas, Oklahoma, and Louisiana.

CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System includes a 311-bed acute care hospital, the 50-bed CHRISTUS St. Michael Rehabilitation Hospital, the 43-bed CHRISTUS St. Michael Hospital – Atlanta, the W. Temple Webber Cancer Center, CHRISTUS St. Michael Imaging Center, CHRISTUS St. Michael Outpatient Rehabilitation Center, CHRISTUS St. Michael Day Rehabilitation; CHRISTUS St. Michael Wound Care Center; CHRISTUS St. Michael Health & Fitness Center, CHRISTUS St. Michael Outpatient Rehabilitation Center – Atlanta, CHRISTUS St. Michael Health & Fitness Center-Atlanta, and more.

Sponsored by the Sisters of Charity of the Incarnate Word in Houston and San Antonio and the Sisters of the Holy Family of Nazareth, our mission is to extend the healing ministry of Jesus Christ to every individual we serve.

