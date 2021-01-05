Online Student Orientation Scheduled at U of A Hope-Texarkana

Advertisement

UAHT will offer TWO opportunities for students to attend online student orientation! The orientation is geared toward students who are new to taking online courses. This orientation is not mandatory but is highly recommended. Both options are held online through Blackboard Collaborate. Click the link below with the session of choice (these are repeat sessions, so students need only attend one).

Topics covered will include: how to log into your course, navigate your course, and tips for success!

NOTE: Google Chrome must be used to access the sessions. The session will ask for access to the microphone and video, but neither is required due to the chat box availability. Please leave the mic on mute to cut down on noise feedback.

Option 1: Monday, January 11 at 4:00 p.m.

LINK: https://bit.ly/2HyKCds

Option 2: Thursday, January 14 at 6:00 p.m.

LINK: https://bit.ly/2TuGm1c

For more information, contact Melanie Dillard at 870-722-8167 or melanie.dillard@uaht.edu.

