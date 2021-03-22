Advertisement

Wilbur Mack Giles, 81, of Fayetteville, Arkansas died on the 22nd day of March, 2021 after bravely battling pancreatic cancer over the last year. Dr. Giles was born on February 24, 1940 in Texarkana, Arkansas. He was the oldest child with two brothers, Jack and Robert. He graduated from Arkansas High School in 1958 and was an Eagle Scout and Chief of the Order of the Arrow. He received his Bachelor of Arts and Science degree from the University of Arkansas in 1962 where he was also a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity. He received his medical degree from the University of Arkansas Little Rock in 1966. After completing his internship and general residency at UAMS he then served his country as a Captain in the United States Air Force. Dr. Giles then returned to Little Rock where he completed his four-year neurosurgery residency as the Chief Resident under Dr. Steven Flanagan at UAMS. He began his private practice in Little Rock as a partner with Neurosurgical Surgery Associates in 1974 where he was considered by many to be one of the best in his field, certainly the best with cowboy boots on, until medically retiring in 2002.

He was a member of the American Medical Association, Arkansas Medical Society, Pulaski County Medical Society, American Association of Neurological Surgeons, Joint Section of Spinal Disorders of American Association of Neurological Surgeons, Congress of Neurological Surgeons, and Arkansas Neurological Surgeons Society, and served as Vice Chief of Surgery from 1989-1990 and then Chief of Surgery from 1990-1991 at Baptist Medical Center, Little Rock, Arkansas.

Dr. Giles was a lifelong Razorback fan and enjoyed playing golf as a member of Pleasant Valley Country Club, Chenal Country Club, and Hot Springs Country Club where he made many lifelong friends. He also loved horse racing at Oaklawn Park and owned many racehorses over the years. His most successful, E. J. Harley, an Arkansas bred, was a four-time stakes champion, including winning the Hot Springs Stakes three years in a row.

Advertisement

Dr. Giles is survived by his wife of 19 years, Flora Giles of Fayetteville, Arkansas, his son Greg Giles and wife Terri of Texarkana, Arkansas, his daughter, Karen Hughes and husband Kevin of Little Rock, stepchildren, Ty Alfani, Madison Williams, and Mary Alfani of Fayetteville, Arkansas, grandchildren, Ashley Coleman and husband Jonathan of Little Rock, Arkansas, Brandon Hughes and wife Allie of Fayetteville, Arkansas, Merrit Giles of Texarkana, Arkansas, and Jordan Hughes of Fayetteville, Arkansas, great grandchildren Penelope Giles, A. J. and Caleb Hughes, step great grandchildren, Allison Williams, Troy Alfani, Ryan Williams, and Rhett Williams, brothers Jack Giles and wife Mary of Poway, California, and Robert Giles and Andrea Eckert of Hot Springs, Arkansas, nieces Cathy Nix and husband Devon, Jennifer Sayer and husband Greg, nephew Jason Giles and wife Nina, and his beloved pets, Sadie and Gracie. Dr. Giles was preceded in death by his parents, Virgil Mack Giles and Emma Christina Giles, and cousin Nila Ruth Pittillo Cataruzolo, and the mother of his children, Jacquelyn Jean Giles.

Visitation will be held with the family from 3:00 PM to 4:00 PM on the 24th day of March, at Texarkana Funeral Home in Texarkana, Arkansas, followed by funeral services at the Texarkana Funeral Home, Texarkana, Arkansas, on the 24th day of March, at 4:00 PM with Pastor Neal Winstead officiating. Burial will be in Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Texarkana, Arkansas.

The family wishes to extend their sincere gratitude and appreciation to family friends Sam Winstead and Austin Williams, and doctors and staff at Highland Oncology Group, and the special nurses and staff at Elite Hospice. In lieu of flowers, donations in honor of Dr. Giles may be made to Arkansas Children’s Hospital.