CHRISTUS St. Michael Rehabilitation Hospital Earns Coveted Certification for Cardiac Rehab

CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System is proud to announce the certification of its cardiac rehabilitation program by the American Association of Cardiovascular and Pulmonary Rehabilitation (AACVPR).

This certification recognizes CHRISTUS St. Michael’s commitment to improving the quality of life of its patients by enhancing standards of care.

“To be recognized at the national level is a credit to the work done by our associates on a daily basis,” said Linda Hampton, cardiac pulmonary rehabilitation manager. “Earning this certification signifies our commitment to meeting and exceeding accepted standards of care for the patients we see.”

According to the National Center for Chronic Disease Prevention and Health Promotion, patients can decrease their risk of death by nearly 35% in the five years after a heart attack or bypass surgery, by participating in cardiac rehabilitation.

To earn this accreditation, the CHRISTUS St. Michael cardiac rehabilitation program provided extensive documentation of the program’s practices. The entire team worked together to ensure patients received the best possible outcome following a life-changing event such as a heart attack or surgery.

“Cardiac rehab is a multidisciplinary approach using respiratory therapist, nurses, and exercise physiologists that provides individual care to our East Texas community,” said Brooke Chilcoat, lead respiratory therapist. “We pride ourselves on developing relationships with our patients to guide them through their recovery.”

Each program’s application is reviewed by the AACVPR Program Certification Committee, and certification is awarded by the AACVPR Board of Directors.

AACVPR Program Certification is valid for three years.

The AACVPR certification follows the CHRISTUS St. Michael Rehabilitation Hospital earning a three-year accreditation from the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities (CARF), with two individual rehab programs – stroke specialty and amputation specialty program – receiving three-year CARF accreditation.

“This certification showcases the tremendous work our cardiac rehabilitation team has put together,” said Jason Adams, president, CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System. “I am proud of their well-deserved accreditation. Our patients and their families should rest assured they are receiving the most compassionate care, when choosing CHRISTUS St. Michael. Together, we continue to fulfill our mission of extending the healing ministry of Jesus Christ.”

