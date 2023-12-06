UAHT to hold Nursing Assistant Pinning Ceremony at Texarkana Campus

Sponsor

The University of Arkansas at Hope-Texarkana will honor graduating students from the Nursing Assistant (CNA) Program with a special pinning ceremony on Monday, December 11, at 4:30 p.m. in the Texarkana Campus Center commons area.

Join us in recognizing the hard work, commitment, and compassion displayed by our CNA graduates. The pinning ceremony is a symbolic and meaningful tradition, marking the transition from student to professional in the healthcare field.

For more information about healthcare professions programs at UAHT, visit https://www.uaht.edu/academics/academic-divisions/health-professions-division/.

