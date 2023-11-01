CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic Announces Acquisition of Collom and Carney Clinic Vascular Associates

Sponsor

CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic announced today the acquisition of Texarkana-based Collom and Carney Clinic Vascular Associates, effective Nov. 1.



Drs. Jeff DeCaprio and Todd Cumbie join the 1,400 physicians across Texas, Arkansas and Louisiana that make up CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic.



“We are committed to building the most comprehensive specialty care team in the region,” said Brandy Moore, chief operating officer for CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic. “We want patients to know they can get the care they deserve right here at home. Drs. DeCaprio and Cumbie joining our team enhances the quality of care that we can provide to Texarkana and surrounding areas.”



The practice, with a combined 30-plus years of vascular care with more than 25,000 cases performed, will join not only the CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic team, but also will work closely with the CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System.



“We have had a long, great partnership for a number of years and we saw this as an opportunity to combine these two premier organizations together,” said Jason Adams, president, CHRISTUS St, Michael Health System. “We began discussing how we come together to focus on the patient and drive vascular services in the region, combining our talents.



Vascular surgeons are specialists who are highly trained to treat diseases of the vascular system through surgical and non-surgical interventions by working with patients to help prevent vascular disease and providing care for aortic aneurysms, peripheral vascular stents, bypasses, dialysis access, carotid stenosis, treatment for varicose veins and treatment for spider veins.



Combining the strengths of Drs. DeCaprio and Cumbie with CHRISTUS

means patients will benefit.



“As a larger specialty group, we will have broader expertise and we will have more collaboration and experience to draw on,” DeCaprio said. “The CHRISTUS mission is to extend the healing ministry of Jesus Christ, and we are proud to now be part of that rich legacy.”



Current patients of Collom and Carney Vascular Associates have been notified of the acquisition and integrated into CHRISTUS’ patient medical records system, including the transfer of insurance information.



Clinic space and offices will remain in the same building at 5002 Cowhorn Creek Rd., but will now be located on the second floor, suite 2109.



