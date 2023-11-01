Registration for spring 2024 classes is underway now at UA Hope-Texarkana

Sponsor

Registration for spring classes at the University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana is open now through January 12, 2023. The College will hold extended hours registration on January 8 and 9 from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Classes begin on Wednesday, January 10, 2024.

UAHT offers over 50 certificates and degrees that prepare students for good jobs or to transfer to a four-year university. Students can earn their Associate of Arts in General Education Degree 100% online or in person. Students can also enroll in technical programs to quickly prepare for high-paying jobs. New in-demand technical programs include Cybersecurity, Solar Energy Technology, Construction Technology, and Electromechanical Technology. UAHT also offers high-demand health professions programs such as Nursing, EMT & Paramedic, Surgical Scrub Technician, and Funeral Services.

The College is now offering a revised schedule for technical and industrial classes to help accommodate students’ busy schedules. With the availability of online, hybrid, and evening classes at UAHT, students can earn certificates and degrees through numerous avenues and around their busy schedules. UAHT also has campuses in Hope and Texarkana, Arkansas, so students have two convenient locations to earn a degree. Check out the UAHT spring class schedule at https://www.uaht.edu/academics/class-schedules/ to learn more.

UAHT also offers:

Affordable tuition for online and in-person classes.

In-state tuition for Bowie and Cass County residents in Texas.

A textbook rental program where students can rent their textbooks for only $20 per credit hour.

Free college credit courses for high school students.

Over 120 privately funded scholarships.

Numerous financial aid opportunities, institutional scholarships, and work-study programs.

The “U Can Scholarship” which may qualify students to take a free three-hour course.

Free first year of college for graduates of high schools in Hempstead County with the Hempstead Guarantee.

And much more!

To register for classes or schedule a campus tour, call 870-777-5722 or visit www.uaht.edu today.