Total Solar Eclipse-The Arkansas Experience Workshop to be held at UA Hope-Texarkana

Sponsor



The University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana will host a Total Solar Eclipse-The Arkansas Experience Workshop on Monday, November 13, at 5:00 p.m. at Hempstead Hall. The Central Arkansas Astronomical Society Eclipse Team will present on the spectacular total solar eclipse coming to Arkansas in April 2024. Learn a bit of history about eclipses in Arkansas, why an eclipse occurs, and what to expect during the total solar eclipse. Most importantly, learn how to view an eclipse safely. Attendees will receive a free pair of solar eclipse viewing glasses. The presenters are Carl Freyaldenhoven, a retired science teacher who has viewed six solar eclipses, and Darcy Howard, a former science illustrator with a particular interest in eclipses and solar astronomy. Both are NASA Partner Eclipse Ambassadors.

The event is free to the public.

For more information, call 870-722-8568 or email racie.poindexter@uaht.edu.

